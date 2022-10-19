The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s analysis shows that nearly 14,000 households in Burnley are in receipt of means tested benefits – 38% of the total population – would see their income hit by hundreds of pounds a year if the Government makes a real-terms cut to benefits by raising them in line with earnings (5%) rather than inflation (10%).

It would amount to the biggest-ever real terms cut to benefits in a single year. This would apply to thousands of families in work.

Coun. Oliver Ryan, Labour and Co-operative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Burnley and Padiham has said: “I hope our Tory MP does the right thing.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation that 38% of families in Burnley and Padiham are set to suffer a real-terms cut to their income if the Government reneges on its commitment to raise benefits in line with inflation

"The Conservatives must not renege on their promise to raise benefits in line with inflation. If they break their commitment, it will represent the biggest-ever real terms cut to benefits in a single year and condemn thousands of people in Burnley and Padiham to even greater poverty and hardship. I urge them to do the right thing.”

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who only took over from saked Kwasi Kwarteng last week, has not yet indicated whether benefits will rise in line with inflation or earnings.

The office of Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has been approached for comment.

