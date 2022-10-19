The council’s executive is recommended to agree the compulsory purchase of a further 10 properties in the borough.

Under the empty homes programme, properties are acquired for re-sale and, once renovated, reoccupied with the proceeds being re-invested back into buying and refurbishing further properties.

The number of empty properties in the borough has been steadily falling in recent years.

More long-term empty homes will be renovated in Burnley

Since the inception of the programme in 2004, the number of empty properties reached its height in 2009 when there were 3,232. Since then, the number has steadily fallen and last year was 1,832, approaching half the original number. This is a significant achievement but the council recognizes that there is still work to be done and further reducing the number of empty properties in the borough remains a priority.

A further 90 houses are set to be brought back into use by the end of March 2023.

Loans of up to £25,000 in certain cases are available to accredited landlords to help them bring empty properties back into use. More information is available from the council’s empty homes team on 01282 425011.

Coun. John Harbour, executive member for housing, said: “It’s great to see another group of long-term empty properties set to be brought back into use and transformed into lovely homes.

“The council is steadily reducing the number of empty houses across our borough. By doing so we are helping to provide good quality homes and, at the same time, cutting the number of vacant properties that can fall derelict and be an eyesore and a magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

Efforts are made to work with the property owners and get them to bring the houses back into use. Using compulsory purchase powers is a last resort after everything else has been tried. If the council didn’t step in these properties would fall further into disrepair.

The empty properties being acquired are in Albert Street, Bar Street, Brennand Street, Clarence Street, Elmwood Street, Grange Street, Hart Street, Haydock Street, Laithe Street and Piccadilly Road, all in Burnley.

