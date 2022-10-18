The new office, based in the Burnley Business Centre, will act as a Centre of Excellence for the team, which has seen huge growth in the last year.

UW says it can save customers time and money by bundling their utilities together, helping save the average household £506 a year, including the cheapest energy in the UK when they take energy with at least three other services and take its Cashback Card.

UW is growing at an annualised rate of nearly 24% and is aiming to help a million additional households over the next four to five years.

The Burnley team at Utility Warehouse

UW has hired more than 300 new advisors in the past year. The new office will enable many of these employees to come together with colleagues for in-person training and coaching sessions, as well as providing a space for UW’s Partners to hold meetings.

UW has initially hired 25 new advisors in the Burnley hub, with two team leaders to help support them, with plans to expand up to 50 advisers in the near future.

Burnley was selected because it has a high number of the company’s existing remote workers in the local area. It’s also incredibly well-served by public transport links which makes it an easy place to get to for new and existing employees and UW Partners.

As part of the office opening, the UW Foundation is pledging a donation of £10,000 across several local charities in Burnley including Depher CIC, Team Rise and Burnley Community Kitchen. Supporting local communities is fundamental to how UW operates and the UW Foundation is proud to be able to provide vital donations to these charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad