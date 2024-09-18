Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP faces criticism over vote to cut Winter Fuel Payment for some pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP’s vote in favour of scrapping the Winter Fuel Allowance for some pensioners has been met with criticism.

Oliver Ryan was among MPs deciding 348 to 228 in favour of cutting the allowance for some pensioners across the country in a bid to save an estimated £1.4b. this year. It reflects the Government’s strategy to address what Labour describes as a £22b. deficit inherited from the previous Conservative administration.

It is not clear how many people will lose the £200 or £300 payment in the area this winter. Only those who receive certain benefits are now eligible to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous readers have condemned the move on social media while local councillors, who debated the policy at the last Full Council, argued that it could place an undue burden on pensioners, and push some to the limit this winter.

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan.

Conservative Coun. Jamie McGowan, who represents Hapton with Park, said: “Our new MP has just voted to strip over 15,000 pensioners in our area of their winter fuel allowance. So, whilst he may keep repeating the party line that there is a £22b. Tory blackhole, the numbers just don’t stack up.

“Cutting the winter fuel allowance is going to save £1.5bn, but at the same time, he’s supporting the £9b. we’re spending on public sector wage increases,

including a 14% increase for train drivers. And giving £11.6b. to foreign countries in climate change aid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being widely reported that Labour’s research from 2017 claims the cut could lead to 4,000 pensioner deaths across the country. The Burnley Express could not locate the report that Labour cited at the time.

Referring to the anaylsis, Coun. McGowan added: “It becomes a case of priorities. Oliver Ryan MP has failed his first significant test in representing the needs of our community and he should hang his head in shame.”

MP Oliver Ryan said: “I'm not going to make this political: it is a simple issue of money. But in the current financial climate, with the diabolical inheritance from 14 years of Conservative rule needing to be cleared up, in our NHS, our prisons, our borders, our public services, we cannot afford to justify a universal payment to every retiree, some of whom do not need it. Indeed, as the Darzi Report set out in horrific detail, the last 14 years have broken the NHS, our job is to fix it.

“I know the threshold for Pension Credit is low, and this is an imperfect science, but I also know the Government is looking to do more in October’s Budget, specifically for those just outside of the threshold. I will always support those who are retired. Indeed, through the Triple Lock Guarantee the Government has in place, we will raise the State Pension by over £1,000 in the next two years alone, yes, in part because of the inflation bombshell we’re still grappling with thanks to Liz Truss, but an unprecedented rise nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I know some will read this and rather we hadn’t chosen to accept the recommendations of the Independent Public Sector Review Body, but continual strikes have a cost, especially in our NHS.”

Those impacted are being encouraged to apply for Pension Credit at https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility