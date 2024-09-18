The Imperial Alliance, a non profit Star Wars costume group that collects money for charities around the North West, stormed into Burnley for the car show. And they were more than happy to to pose for a series of photos with members of the public.
Here is a selection of some of the best images.
1. Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre
. Photo: s
2. Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre
. Photo: s
3. Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre
. Photo: s
4. Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre
. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.