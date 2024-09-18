36 terrific images as 'Star Wars' fans meet their heroes from the Imperial Alliance at Vintage and Performance Car Show in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Sep 2024, 13:37 BST
‘Star Wars’ fans got the chance to meet with some of their heroes at The Vintage and Performance Car Show last Saturday.

The Imperial Alliance, a non profit Star Wars costume group that collects money for charities around the North West, stormed into Burnley for the car show. And they were more than happy to to pose for a series of photos with members of the public.

Here is a selection of some of the best images.

Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre

Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre

Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre

Great photos of 'Star Wars' fans meeting members of the Imperial Alliance in Burnley town centre

