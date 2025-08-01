The Burnley MP is urging the UK Government to take more action to stop the “the ethnic cleansing of Gaza”.

MP Oliver Ryan expressed his “deep urgency and grave concern for the people of Gaza” in a letter to the Foreign Secretary. It follows the Israeli Defence Minister’s statement outlining plans to “forcibly relocate the entire civilian population of Gaza to a camp in the devastated city of Rafah, without the possibility of leaving, and reports of recent mass killings at aid distribution sites.”

MP Ryan calls on the Government to recognise the state of Palestine, secure the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and ensure full and unobstructed humanitarian aid access. He also urges the Government to continue to support The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and fully reassess and restrict trade and financial ties with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

In his letter, he said: "People in Gaza are in hell on earth.

Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. The head of Gaza's largest hospital said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, amid a devastating assault by Israeli forces. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

"My constituents in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield care deeply about this ever-worsening crisis, but recent events have caused many to express their deep anger and sadness with me at the situation. They feel powerless, while people are killed daily.

"Although the plan presented to move the citizens of Gaza has been presented as a so-called ‘humanitarian city,’ we see daily what this truly means for starving people queuing for aid at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites: violence and death. Leading Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard has described these plans as ‘an operational plan for crimes against humanity. It’s about population transfer to the southern tip of Gaza in preparation for deportation outside the strip.’

"This plan would mean the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, and the total loss of the prospect of a Palestinian state. The UK and international community cannot allow this to come to pass without taking concrete action to prevent it.

TOPSHOT - This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows thick smoke billowing during Israeli strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory on July 27, 2025. Israel declared a "tactical pause" in fighting in parts of Gaza on July 27 and said it would allow the UN and aid agencies to open secure land routes to tackle a deepening hunger crisis. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

"As I have said in the House of Commons, I welcome the strong measures this Government has taken since taking office last year – actions that never would have occurred under a Conservative Government – including pushing hard for a ceasefire, restoring UNRWA funding, suspending arms export licenses, sanctioning Israeli officials, and more.

"But the severity and urgency of this crisis demand that we go even further. We cannot afford to hold back measures while many Palestinian civilians are facing catastrophic situations. With the State Visit of the French President, we see there is willingness from one of our closest European partners to take stronger steps. We must move quickly to deepen cooperation with France and other like-minded allies.”

MP Ryan added that withholding recognition of the State of Palestine “signals that the unacceptable status quo can persist, resulting in the continued erosion and annexation of Palestinian land”. He also said that, without UNRWA’s work, “the Middle East risks spiralling into even greater instability. The UK must lead international efforts to secure the funding UNRWA needs, especially to fill gaps left by other donors pulling out.”

And he said: “It is unfathomable that Hamas continues to cruelly detain hostages taken in October 2023. They have been subject to cruelty, appalling conditions, and unimaginable torment. They must be released immediately and unconditionally.”