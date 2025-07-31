Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

This week, I want to take the opportunity to write about an issue that affects every household in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield: water.

But before diving into that, I’d like to share a bit about what I’ve been up to since returning to the constituency for the summer.

Last week, I held a busy constituency surgery at LifeChurch, where my team and I supported over 80 constituents in a single morning. We dealt with a wide range of issues, from complex DWP cases and concerns about HMOs to challenges within the immigration system. Supporting residents remains one of the most important roles my office plays, and I’m proud of the help we were able to provide.

Over the weekend, I had the pleasure of attending Dychefest, a brilliant event raising funds for Pendleside Hospice. A huge thank you to Justine for organising such a fantastic multi-day event.

Oliver Ryan MP at HAPPA

Earlier this week, I also visited several outstanding local organisations and businesses, including HAPPA, Rapid IT, and Cherrytree Bakery. From caring for horses to creating jobs and crafting iconic sweet treats (yes, the ones supplied to Costa Coffee), these organisations and businesses are a testament to the talent we have right here in our area. Thank you to all three for the work you do and for having me.

And of course, I can’t forget to mention the historic win by the England Women’s Team at the Euros. What a performance. Huge congratulations to the players and staff, though I’m sure I aged a few years with all the tension. It wouldn’t be an England game if we didn’t make it hard for ourselves, would it?

Water Reform: Fixing the Failures

Now, to the issue at hand: water.

After years of neglect under the previous government, including record levels of sewage in our rivers, rising bills, and bloated bonuses for executives, the tide is finally turning. This government is taking decisive action to clean up our water system.

At the heart of this reform is the decision to abolish Ofwat, the current regulator. In its place, we are establishing a single, powerful body that brings together the powers of Ofwat, the Environment Agency, Natural England, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate. The days of finger-pointing between multiple regulators while rivers filled with sewage are over.

This new unified regulator will have real authority to tackle pollution, hold water companies accountable when they dump sewage, and protect public health. This is not just a change in name – it is a fundamental shift in how the system operates.

We have all seen the consequences of failure. Sewage overflows continue to damage our rivers, while CEOs collect ever-increasing bonuses while pipes leak and communities suffer.

This government’s reforms will ban unfair bonuses for water bosses, ringfence customer bills for infrastructure upgrades, deliver £104 billion in record investment for modern pipes and treatment facilities, fund local clean-up projects and flood defences, including in flood-prone areas like Padiham.

The government has launched an Independent Water Commission, the most thorough review of the water system since privatisation. It concluded that Ofwat failed consumers and will provide expert recommendations for future legislation. The goal is clear: a better deal for working people, and a system that puts people and the environment first.

In addition, a newly empowered Water Ombudsman will serve as a true consumer champion. Too many people in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield have been pushed from pillar to post when trying to resolve water-related issues. In my surgeries, I’ve helped residents fight overcharging, resolve months-long leaks, and hold United Utilities accountable. With these reforms, families will have a legal route to get problems resolved fairly.

Ultimately, this is about restoring pride and trust. We should be able to enjoy our rivers without fearing pollution. Water is essential for life, and our local environment is part of who we are. These reforms will help protect it for good.

This is a positive step in the right direction, and I am pleased that this government is tackling the issue head-on and taking action.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver.