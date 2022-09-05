Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham says new leader Liz Truss has 'a record of delivering'
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who backed Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, has now spoken about the country’s incoming prime minister.
Miss Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party earlier today, having beaten Rishi Sunak with 57% of the votes cast.
Miss Truss will become prime minister on Tuesday after travelling to meet the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland
Speaking today, Mr Higginbotham said: “Without doubt there are challenges ahead and it's important that the new PM hits the ground running. Liz Truss has a record of delivering - whether it was the trade deals she secured for our businesses or the approach she has taken as Foreign Secretary. She is the right choice to take our country forward and is why I backed her in this leadership contest.
“Tackling the cost of living and energy prices will be my number one priority as she enters Downing Street. And as we’ve seen over the past two years we can and will rise to the challenges in front of us.
“My mission to get Westminster focusing on Burnley and Padiham continues. And having spoken with Liz throughout this contest I know she is fully on board with this too.”
Ribble Valley Conservative MP Nigel Evans could not say who he supported as he was deputy speaker of the House of Commons.
Likewise, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson could also not reveal his preference for the post as his position as Conservative Party co-chair involved overseeing the contest.