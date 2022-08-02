Antony Higginbotham has joined Rossendale and Darwen colleague Jake Berry in supporting the foreign secretary in the contest with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson.

As ballot papers go out to Conservative members Mr Higginbotham said: “In 2019 the Conservative Party was elected with an enormous mandate for change, including here in Burnley and Padiham, where we broke records to win for the first time in 109 years.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham is backing LIz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister

“What we now need is a leader who understands how and why that happened, who will be bold, and who will keep the promises made to local residents.

“I know in Liz Truss we have someone who will do that.

“Liz shares the vision we all have. One where aspiration and opportunity is spread equally; where education is used to level up; and where people are motivated and encouraged to reach their highest potential – be that doing the career they love or starting their own business.

“And having spoken to Liz directly about our needs in Burnley and Padiham I know she is committed to continuing the work to level up, support families and businesses, and take action on the concerns that residents raise.

“Her tax policy will see people keep more of the money they earn, green levies reduced, and businesses able to reinvest in upskilling the workforce and investing for the future. That’s how we deliver high wages, high skills, and high growth.

“And internationally, at a time of turbulence when the world seems more unpredictable, she has the experience we need to uphold the most fundamental role of any government – to keep its people safe.”

At the end of last month Mr Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group of backbench MPs, said: “I’ve met a lot with Liz and we’ve spent time talking about how we transform people’s lives across the north of England.”

Hyndburn Tory MP Sara Britcliffe has yet to say who she is supporting.

Ribble Valley Conservative MP Nigel Evans is not saying who he supports as he is deputy speaker of the House of Commons.