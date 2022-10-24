Mr Higginbotham, who endorsed Boris Johnson late on Friday to replace Liz Truss, said he was disappointed Mr Johnson had pulled out of the race on Sunday night but respected his decision.

However, Mr Higginbotham, who was elected as Burnley’s first Tory MP for decades in 2019, drew criticism from constituents after his public backing of Mr Johnson, just weeks after he had called for him to resign.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham says new leader Rishi Sunak has his total support

In a statement sent to the Burnley Express today (Monday) Mr Higginbotham said: “My focus has always been backing Burnley and Padiham and getting government focus and investment in our area.

“As Chancellor, Rishi helped us get the Pioneer Place project off the ground, delivered more than £20m. through the Levelling Up Fund, and worked incredibly hard to ensure our businesses and jobs locally could get through Covid through schemes like furlough.

“Whilst I had hoped to see Boris put his name forward to stand, I respect his decision not to do so.

“Rishi has my total support in addressing the challenges ahead as Prime Minister of our incredible United Kingdom. And having spoken to him, I know he is as committed as I am to delivering on our manifesto promises and ensuring our borough is never again left behind like it was under the Labour Party.”

