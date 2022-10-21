The Burnley MP has just announced he will be voting for former leader and PM Boris Johnson, despite him being forced to resign from the position on September 5th.

His replacement Liz Truss also resigned this week after just 45 days in office.

Mr Higginbotham said: “Given the news, the past 24 hours has seen my email inbox inundated with messages about who the PM should be, and questions asking who I’ll be backing. My view, and the majority view is clear.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has revealed he is backing former leader Boris Johnson to become the next PM

“Turning Burnley and Padiham Conservative in 2019 was huge. We’d been left behind for years, ignored on Brexit and written off as a safe Labour seat where nothing could change. But three years ago we proved the doubters wrong. And we won a decisive victory

“Faced with the situation as it is there’s only one person who has the mandate to lead this country - the person who delivered Brexit for us, faced down those who would have had us locked down indefinitely, and stood up to an aggressive Russian state intent on invading Ukraine.

“We all know who that person is - and is why in this leadership election I’m backing the person who really can deliver for people. I’m backing Boris!”

