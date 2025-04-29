Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Towneley Park is once again set to host Burnley’s annual May Day Festival.

Organised by the Burnley Trades Union Council, the 46th annual festival will again feature the usual fun fair, donkey rides and stalls in the marquee.

Headline speaker is Richard Burgon, Labour MP for Leeds East, will be speaking about trade union issues and Gaza.

Peter Thorne, secretary Burnley TUC, said: “We also have the regional environmental reps for UCU (college union), Lydia Meryll and Diane Cook, who will be speaking about climate change.

Burnley's May Day Festival will once again take place at Towneley Park

“Finally, we will have a Lancashire social care worker to update us on their dispute over gradings with LCC.

“We are pleased to announce that we once again have a brass band, Bay Beats from Morecambe, to lead the parade and play a short concert later in the afternoon. It is several years since we last had a band and we are delighted to have finally found a replacement for the previous regular band who retired.”

The day on May 5th will begin with the parade from the bottom of Lime Avenue and going round the Triangle to the festival site, setting off at noon. This will be followed by a short recital by the Clarion Choir and then the speakers at 1pm.

Events at the park will start around 11am with the funfair and the various charity and trade union stalls around the field and in the marquee. The dog agility displays will be at 1-30pm and 3pm. There will be a dance display at 2pm followed by the brass band at 2-30pm.