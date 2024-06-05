Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Burnley Green Party is in the running to become the MP.

The party has named Coun. Jack Launer, Burnley Council's Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture, as its Parliamentary candidate in the general elections on Thursday, July 4th.

Coun. Launer, who represents Cliviger with Worsthorne, said: "I think people should vote for me because the green agenda is important. You can see changes in the climate, and social justice has been put on the back burner in Burnley."

He says his priorities include helping to take the pressure off the A&E at Royal Blackburn Hospital, which "is too far away" by bringing "services back into the community".

Coun. Jack Launer (centre), leader of the Burnley Green Party.

Also on his agenda is Burnley's housing program, which "has stalled in terms of social housing. We have lost our way in terms of quality housing within the town."

He adds that he is keen to change the town's image from a place of deprivation to a cultural hub that is a "gateway to the South Pennines" and where students choose to live and work after graduation.

"Burnley is absolutely beautiful. I was brought up here. It's a stunning place with beautiful scenery and great wildlife. We should be protecting it. What we learned post-Covid is that people want to be out in the world with their dogs just walking.

"I believe in bringing good culture back, whether good music, street food, or the use of all our creative spaces. We want to bring people into the town and make sure people from Pendle or Calderdale can come into Burnley, not just to do shopping at M&S, but to do other things.

"We must look outside of Burnley and see what's been successful elsewhere and compete with neighbouring towns, even ones we think are a bit more affluent."