Burnley Express, SSB Law Victims Support Group and Bradford East MP Imran Hussain team up to organise second Parliament lobby for victims of failed insulation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Homeowners nationwide face the devastating consequences of insulation failing in their homes under a government ECO scheme. They have been left with tens of thousands in extraction costs to remove the energy-efficiency upgrade that has caused mould, damp and other damage in their property. They also face crushing debt after legal firms like Pure Legal and SSB Law signed them up for supposed no-win, no-fee compensation claims before crumbling.
Energy suppliers funded the insulation scheme as part of an obligation by the Government. The aims were to help both the UK reach its Net Zero goals and vulnerable households save on their energy bills.
The Burnley Express and SSB Law Victims Support Group have again teamed up with Bradford East MP Imran Hussain and his team to organise a Parliament meeting with MPs next Wednesday at 1pm. It will highlight potential avenues for delivering justice and proposals for law changes to help stop the scandal from happening again.
We will call on the Government to cover the costs of removing the shoddy insulation and restore these homes to their original condition.
It is the second Parliament lobby we have helped to organise this year. In May, eight Burnley victims travelled to London to protest outside Westminister before telling their heart-breaking stories to MPs.
If you have been impacted by this issue and would like to attend the meeting online, please contact [email protected]
To join the SSB Law Victims Support Group, contact [email protected], and to sign our petition for justice visit https://chng.it/CJfVtPKd4v