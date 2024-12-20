Good to see our MP actually listening to the people of Burnley and showing awareness of problems in the town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I refer to the story "Plans to revamp Burnley town centre will cause Town to Turf-style road chaos".

Mr Ryan is correct in thinking LCC should have a major revamp and show some concern to the disruption their work causes for the rest of us, who do not have the luxury of being in headquarters in Preston or working from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Ryan also needs to grow up and stop blaming the previous MP, Anthony Higginbotham, for all the problems.

Image of Lancashire County Council's proposed work to revamp Manchester Road in Burnley town centre.

His swipe that “the previous Conservative MP’s only idea of ‘Levelling Up’ was years of highly disruptive road works to remove a roundabout” is grossly unfair, since it was his Labour colleagues on Burnley Council who backed the plan.

Mr Ryan's Labour colleague Coun. Mark Townsend was always in the press boasting about how good the idea was and defending the delays.

It's about time Mr Ryan realised Anthony was a hard-working MP who did a lot for our town and proved his worth, something Mr Ryan still has to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, maybe instead of listening to the Labour HQ orders of blaming everything on the previous government, Mr Ryan could start doing his job and stop the petty comments.

Grow up son and you might just become a good MP.