Burnley Express letters - Reader says the MP should stop blaming his predecessor for all the town's problems
I refer to the story "Plans to revamp Burnley town centre will cause Town to Turf-style road chaos".
Mr Ryan is correct in thinking LCC should have a major revamp and show some concern to the disruption their work causes for the rest of us, who do not have the luxury of being in headquarters in Preston or working from home.
However, Mr Ryan also needs to grow up and stop blaming the previous MP, Anthony Higginbotham, for all the problems.
His swipe that “the previous Conservative MP’s only idea of ‘Levelling Up’ was years of highly disruptive road works to remove a roundabout” is grossly unfair, since it was his Labour colleagues on Burnley Council who backed the plan.
Mr Ryan's Labour colleague Coun. Mark Townsend was always in the press boasting about how good the idea was and defending the delays.
It's about time Mr Ryan realised Anthony was a hard-working MP who did a lot for our town and proved his worth, something Mr Ryan still has to do.
So, maybe instead of listening to the Labour HQ orders of blaming everything on the previous government, Mr Ryan could start doing his job and stop the petty comments.
Grow up son and you might just become a good MP.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.