This year will be the first time people in England will have to show photo ID at voting stations before they can cast their ballot.

Here is everything you need to know to vote in Burnley Borough Council elections:

When do I have to register to vote by?

Burnley Town Hall.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight next Monday. Applications can be made online: www.gov.uk/registertovote

Do I need voter photo ID to vote?

Voters must show photo ID when voting at a polling station in the local elections on Thursday, May 4th.

You do not need to provide photo ID if you are voting by post, or applying for a proxy vote (when someone else votes at a polling station on your behalf). But your proxy will need photo ID. Separate checks will be carried out in these circumstances.

Which forms of ID can I use to vote?

The photo ID can be out of date but the photo must still look like you.

You can use any of the following:

Passport Driving licence (including provisional licence) Blue badge Certain concessionary travel cards Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme) Biometric immigration document Defence identity card Certain national identity cards

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit the Electoral Commission or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.

What if I don’t have an accepted form of photo ID?

If you don’t already have an accepted form of photo ID, or you’re not sure whether the photo still looks like you, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

Where can I vote?

A council spokesperson said: “If you are voting in person you should go to the polling station allocated to you - details are on your polling card sent through the post.

“You can also find out which poling station to use by visiting the Electoral Commission website https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/ and entering your postcode.

“Remember - you can't vote at any polling station; you must use the one allocated to you.”

How many seats on the council are the main parties are defending?

A total of 15 seats are up for grabs across Burnley and Padiham.

Labour currently hold 19 seats while the Liberal Democrats have eight, and the Greens, Conservatives and Independents have six each, making up the rest of the council. There is currently no party majority but Labour are in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

How are Burnley councillors elected?

Burnley Borough Council sees a third of its council seats elected each year for three years out of every four. Councillors are elected using the first-past-the-post electoral system.

What type of authority is Burnley Council?

It is a borough council with responsibility for services like recycling, housing and planning applications.