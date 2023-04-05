News you can trust since 1877
Burnley local elections 2023: Here are this year's candidates as countdown to vote begins

The countdown to Burnley’s local elections has begun.

By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST- 2 min read

Burnley people will go to the polls next month to cast their votes in the borough council elections and decide who will run a number of local services.

A total of 15 seats are up for grabs across Burnley and Padiham.

Labour currently hold 19 seats while the Liberal Democrats have eight, and the Greens, Conservatives and Independents have six each, making up the rest of the council. There is currently no party majority but Labour are in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Burnley Town Hall.Burnley Town Hall.
Burnley Town Hall.
The candidates who will be standing in the Burnley borough elections are:

Bank Hall

Sehrish Lone (Lab), Julie Ann Hurt (Green), Susan Margaret Nutter (Con) and Khalil Pascall (Lib Dem).

Briercliffe

Oliver James Sanderson (Green), Richard Michael Piers Sagar (Con), Pete Coles (Lab), Anne Rosemarie Kelly (Lib Dem).

Brunshaw

Mark Townsend (Lab), Alex Hall (Green), Claire Elizabeth Ingham (Con).

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Beki Hughes (Green), Peter Kenyon (Lab), Cosima Towneley (Con), John Benson Hill (Lib Dem).

Coalclough with Deerplay

Howard Baker (Lib Dem), Mubashar Lone (Lab), Jackie Clarke (Con), Janet Renata Hall (Green).

Danehouse with Stoneyholme

Sarah Hall (Green), Nussrat Kazmi (Lab), Moha mmed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem), Linda Kay Whittaker (Con).

Gannow

Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Jai Redman (Green), Gemma Haigh (Lab), Tom Watson (Con).

Gawthorpe

John Harbour (Lab), Adam Jake Brierley (Con), Nigel Andrew Baldwin (Green).

Hapton with Park

Ashley Brown (Lab), Anna Maria Hewitt (Green), Joanne Broughton (Con).

Lanehead

Barbara Pauline Baldwin (Green), Fiona Wild (Lab), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem), Abdul Shahid (Con).

Queensgate

Fiona Kay Hornby (Green), Mohammed Ishtiaq (Labour), Christine Mary Taylor (Lib Dem), Bailey Webster (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

Jane Curran (Green), Paul Reynolds (Lab), Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party), Maison McGowan-Doe (Con), Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem).

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Margaret Brindle (Lab), Kev Shackell (Con), Carol Anne Fredlund (Green), Russell Neal (Lib Dem), Catherine Patricia Anne Ramsay (Heritage).

Trinity

Shoaib Hashmi (Lab), Helen Joy Bridges (Green), Dale Joseph Ferrier (Con).

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Shaun Sproule (Lab), Lee James Ashworth (Con), Andrew Robert Newhouse (Green), Frank Bartram (Lib Dem), Mitchell James Cryer (Independent).

Register to vote via https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before midnight on Monday, April 17th. You will need ID to vote in this election.

BurnleyPadiham