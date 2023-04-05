Burnley people will go to the polls next month to cast their votes in the borough council elections and decide who will run a number of local services.

A total of 15 seats are up for grabs across Burnley and Padiham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour currently hold 19 seats while the Liberal Democrats have eight, and the Greens, Conservatives and Independents have six each, making up the rest of the council. There is currently no party majority but Labour are in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Burnley Town Hall.

The candidates who will be standing in the Burnley borough elections are:

Bank Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sehrish Lone (Lab), Julie Ann Hurt (Green), Susan Margaret Nutter (Con) and Khalil Pascall (Lib Dem).

Briercliffe

Oliver James Sanderson (Green), Richard Michael Piers Sagar (Con), Pete Coles (Lab), Anne Rosemarie Kelly (Lib Dem).

Brunshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Townsend (Lab), Alex Hall (Green), Claire Elizabeth Ingham (Con).

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Beki Hughes (Green), Peter Kenyon (Lab), Cosima Towneley (Con), John Benson Hill (Lib Dem).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coalclough with Deerplay

Howard Baker (Lib Dem), Mubashar Lone (Lab), Jackie Clarke (Con), Janet Renata Hall (Green).

Danehouse with Stoneyholme

Sarah Hall (Green), Nussrat Kazmi (Lab), Moha mmed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem), Linda Kay Whittaker (Con).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gannow

Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Jai Redman (Green), Gemma Haigh (Lab), Tom Watson (Con).

Gawthorpe

John Harbour (Lab), Adam Jake Brierley (Con), Nigel Andrew Baldwin (Green).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hapton with Park

Ashley Brown (Lab), Anna Maria Hewitt (Green), Joanne Broughton (Con).

Lanehead

Barbara Pauline Baldwin (Green), Fiona Wild (Lab), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem), Abdul Shahid (Con).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensgate

Fiona Kay Hornby (Green), Mohammed Ishtiaq (Labour), Christine Mary Taylor (Lib Dem), Bailey Webster (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

Jane Curran (Green), Paul Reynolds (Lab), Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party), Maison McGowan-Doe (Con), Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Margaret Brindle (Lab), Kev Shackell (Con), Carol Anne Fredlund (Green), Russell Neal (Lib Dem), Catherine Patricia Anne Ramsay (Heritage).

Trinity

Shoaib Hashmi (Lab), Helen Joy Bridges (Green), Dale Joseph Ferrier (Con).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Shaun Sproule (Lab), Lee James Ashworth (Con), Andrew Robert Newhouse (Green), Frank Bartram (Lib Dem), Mitchell James Cryer (Independent).