News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Burnley Council to compulsory purchase seven vacant homes

Burnley Council is to buy another seven long-term empty houses as its drive to cut the number of vacant homes approaches halving the total of such properties in less than six years.
By Bill Jacobs
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST

The council’s executive, on July 12, will be asked to authorise the latest set of compulsory purchase orders.

Read More
Burnley company launches recruitment drive

The properties are in Caernarvon Avenue, Cameron Street, Fraser Street, Gill Street, and Piccadilly Road in Burnley, and Graham Street and Lawrence Street in Padiham.

The number of long-term empty homes in Burnley fell from 1,139 in 2017 to 658 in 2022.The number of long-term empty homes in Burnley fell from 1,139 in 2017 to 658 in 2022.
The number of long-term empty homes in Burnley fell from 1,139 in 2017 to 658 in 2022.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the start of the council empty homes programme in 2004, the number of empty properties reached its height in 2009 when there were 3,232.

Since then, the number has been reduced by almost half.

The number of long-term empty properties (those vacant for six months or more) fell from 1,139 in 2017 to 658 in 2022.

Under the empty homes programme, properties are acquired for re-sale and, once renovated, reoccupied with the proceeds being re-invested back into buying and refurbishing further properties.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s housing boss, said it was the vital the council continued working to reduce the number of empty of properties in the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The council is steadily reducing the number of empty houses across our borough and it’s good to see that the number of long-term empty properties has halved in the last five years.

“By doing so we are helping to provide good quality homes and, at the same time, cutting the number of vacant properties that can fall derelict and be an eyesore and a magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

Related topics:Burnley CouncilBurnley