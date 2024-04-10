Burnley Council elections 2024: Here are this year's candidates as the countdown to the vote begins

The Burnley Council elections are on the horizon.
By Laura Longworth
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:15 BST
The countdown to the vote on Thursday, May 2nd has begun.

A total of 15 seats are up for grabs across Burnley. Five are held by independent councillors, three by the Greens, three by Conservatives, two by the Liberal Democrats and two by Labour.

Here are this year's candidates:

Ballot box.Ballot box.
Bank Hall

Lubna Khan - Independent;

Susan Margaret Nutter - The Conservative Party;

Hannah Rachel Till - Labour Party.

Briercliffe

Pete Coles - Labour Party;

Julie Ann Hurt - The Green Party;

Margaret Ann Lishman - Liberal Democrat;

Richard Michael Piers Sagar – The Conservative Party.

Brunshaw

Claire Elizabeth Ingham - The Conservative Party;

Mubashar Lone - Independent;

Andrew Robert Newhouse - The Green Party;

Shaun Sproule - Labour Party.

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Scott Cunliffe – The Green Party;

Ivor Christopher Emo - The Conservative Party;

Gorgyanna Kenzington - Liberal Democrat;

Carol Lukey - Labour Party.

Coalclough with Deerplay

Anna Maria Hewitt – The Green Party;

Jacqueline Inckle - Liberal Democrat;

Jeff Slee – Labour Party;

Tom Watson – The Conservative Party.

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme

Saeed Akhtar Chaudhary - Independent;

James Harrison - Labour Party;

Ikram Rafiq - Liberal Democrat;

Mohammed Abu Saleh – The Conservative Party.

Gannow

Lewis Bridges – The Green Party;

Gemma Haigh - Labour and Co-operative Party;

Kathryn Haworth - Liberal Democrat;

Khalil Pascall – Independent;

Rhys Williams - The Conservative Party.

Gawthorpe

Barbara Dole – Labour Party;

Karen Ingham - The Conservative Party.

Hapton with Park

Elaine Cotterell – Labour Party;

Sarah Hall - The Green Party;

Alan Hosker - The Conservative Party.

Lanehead

Asif Raja - Independent;

Abdul Shahid – The Conservative Party;

Andy Waddington – Labour Party.

Queensgate

Aurangzeb Ali – Independent;

Keith Till – Labour Party;

Bailey Webster - The Conservative Party.

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

Chris Bridges – The Green Party;

Ashley Stephen Brown - Labour Party;

Bea Foster - Independent;

Abbey Hartley - The Conservative Party.

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Simon John Bonney - The Conservative Party;

Fi Hornby – The Green Party;

Bill Horrocks - Labour Party;

Russell Neal - Liberal Democrat.

Trinity

Dale Joseph Ferrier – The Conservative Party;

Martyn Hurt - Green Party;

Tony Martin - Labour and Co-operative Party.

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Mitchell James Cryer - Independent;

Duncan Reed - The Green Party;

David Roper - Independent;

Liam Walsh - Labour Party;

Don Whitaker - The Conservative Party.

