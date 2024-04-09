Burnley and Pendle victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal make heartfelt plea to businesses to sponsor coach to Parliament
and live on Freeview channel 276
The residents say they face the bailiffs and huge legal bills after being coerced into no-win, no-fee compensation claims over defective cavity wall insulation with SSB Law, which has now gone bust. This is despite assurances throughout that they would not pay a penny.
The issue – which has been compared to the Post Office scandal by the Burnley MP for its devastating impact on ordinary people – began with a Government decarbonisation scheme gone wrong.
The victims now plan to protest outside Parliament on the morning of Tuesday, May 14th. They will also meet with MPs in the afternoon to lobby Government ministers to meet them and hear their heart-breaking stories face-to-face in order to encourage them to step in and support them.
Anyone who could please help fund a minibus to Parliament on this date is asked to contact [email protected]