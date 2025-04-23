Burnley Council drops gang grooming from child sex inquiry call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national statutory public inquiry into child sexual exploitation has been backed by Burnley Council after references to “gang grooming” of young people were removed from the motion proposing it.

The authority’s Conservative group moved a proposal to the borough’s full council meeting calling for the government to launch such an investigation with a nationwide remit and the powers to compel witnesses.

But the council’s Liberal Democrat leader Coun. Howard Baker successfully moved an amendment deleting all references to gang grooming.

And the motion’s proposer, Tory group leader Coun. Alan Hosker and seconder Coun. Jamie McGowan, added in a call for the urgent implementation of the 20 recommendations from the previous recommendations of Baroness Jay’s previous inquiry into CSE from 2022.

The Tory proposal mirrors a similar one moved by their Blackburn with Darwen borough counterparts in January which was rejected by that authority.

Coun. McGowan told the debate: “To me this is bigger than any party politics. It’s about unspeakable evil and it’s about those in authority turning a blind eye to abuse taking place in communities right across the UK.

“It remains one of the most disgusting and disturbing episodes to have ever taken place in the UK.”

Senior Liberal Democrat Coun. Gordon Lishman said: “I see remarkably little point in voting for a motion that demands that we have new pubic inquiry to address exactly the same grounds as the previous one.”

Labour group leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “Child sexual exploitation are abhorrent crimes by abhorrent individuals who deserve very long prison sentences. The suffering of victims was made worse by failures in statutory organisations who failed to act in the interests of the victims for far too long. and ultimately failed them. This is unacceptable.

“It is our view that after years of inquiring and talking, now is the time to start delivering for all victims including the brave 7,000 who gave evidence to the inquiry. It is unthinkable that they be asked to go through the process again before anything gets done to prevent this happening again.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this month confirmed local inquiries into grooming gangs in five towns including Oldham would go ahead.