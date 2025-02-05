Burnley Council has announced its proposed budget for 2025/26.

The budget’s priorities include enhanced town centre safety, environmental enforcement, resources to further tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and maintenance of green spaces.

Here is everything you need to know about it:

How will the budget help to tackle ASB and keep the town centre safe?

Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Continued support for Burnley town centre wardens.

A one-year Ward Opportunities Fund for local community initiatives that are supported by local councillors.

Earmarking £500,000 towards a new 3G pitch in Padiham or Hapton.

How will the budget help keep Burnley looking clean and beautiful?

New enforcement officers to target dog fouling and waste;

Mobile CCTV to support a further crackdown on fly-tipping.

Two community clean-up days this year for each ward, utilising a spare refuse collection vehicle. These Saturday clean-up events will provide residents with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted waste easily, helping to keep local areas tidy and well-maintained.

Three new gardeners to maintain the high standards of Burnley’s green spaces.

How does the council propose to fund essential services and projects?

The council proposes a 2% council tax increase, which is 1% below the 3% maximum allowed by the Government and below the current rate of inflation. This will increase Band D household contributions by £6.76 a year to £344.58.

The Executive is also recommending a freeze for councillor allowances for this year and next.

What has the council said about its proposed budget?

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council Executive Member for Resources and Performance Management, said: “We have taken a careful and balanced approach to setting the budget. We have

listened to residents and are proposing growth in the areas they tell us matter, which are street cleanliness, dog fouling and anti-social behaviour. We are working to create safer and cleaner public spaces.

"Council tax is increasing by 2%. We have taken the decision and worked hard to keep it below the current rates of inflation and not increased it by the 3% assumed by the Government in

deciding their contributions to our council’s budget. This budget aims to tackle the things residents want improving and to still keep the council financially sound.”