Burnley Council agrees new waste transfer station on Heasandford Industrial Estate after request from Lancashire County Council

Controversial plans for a new waste transfer station in Burnley have been approved by Burnley Borough Council.

Members of the council’s executive committee met last night (Wednesday) to discuss the plan, which they say will improve the long term efficiency of waste collection in the borough while reducing the impact on residential areas as far as possible.

This follows an expected Lancashire County Council requirement that, from April 2026, waste collected in Burnley must be taken to a site near Leyland unless local waste transfer facilities are available.

However, the decision was met with anger from Burnley’s Labour leader Coun. Mark Townsend and many nearby residents to the proposed site on Widow Hill Road, Heasandford Industrial estate, who are concerned at the potential impact.

Thousands of tonnes of household rubbish are expected to be transported to the site via Eastern Avenue, Casterton Avenue and Briercliffe Road.

As part of the proposed plan, the council has acquired land to relocate its current vehicle depot at Heasandford Industrial Estate.

The relocation is subject to planning consent. The new site will be used solely for the storage and maintenance of vehicles; no waste materials will be stored or handled there. A vegetation buffer will be maintained between the site and a small number of adjacent properties to provide both noise and visual screening, helping to minimise any potential impacts.

However, the Executive also approved the transformation of the existing depot site, also on Heasandford Industrial Estate, into an enclosed waste transfer station building. This facility is at least 500 metres from the nearest residential property. The plan proposes that waste will be stored inside a building fitted with filtered air extraction, and all waste will be cleared by the end of each day by Lancashire County Council; odour problems are not anticipated.

In response to the plan, residents have also expressed concerns about the increase in traffic in the area around Heasandford Industrial Estate. The council claims that while there will be some additional traffic, this is expected to add only around two extra vehicles per hour to normal traffic levels on Eastern Avenue.

Coun. Townsend accused the council’s Executive of ignoring residents’ concerns.

He said: “The current council depot for waste wagons has rubbish all over the place before they even change it to a Waste Transfer Station and move the depot nearer to residents’ homes.

“This will generate 21,000 plus tonnes of stinking rotting rubbish per year to be transported on Eastern Avenue, Casterton Avenue, Briercliffe Road.

“It will see up to 10% more traffic in the area right alongside the Brun Valley Forest Park beauty spot. It will stink to high heaven on hot days and no doubt be attractive to rodents of the furry and feathered variety.”

However, without a facility at Heasandford, the council says each bin lorry would potentially have to travel the 23-mile journey to Leyland multiple times a day. This would stop bin crews from collecting residents’ bins for up to two hours per trip, increase fuel costs and vehicle wear, and require additional lorries.

The proposed transfer station would allow bin lorries to unload locally, twice daily, before a single larger vehicle transports the combined waste to Leyland- a change projected to save the council up to £1.6m. a year.

A planning application will be required for the waste transfer station, which will be subject to the statutory consultation process. Residents will be formally notified and given the opportunity to comment before any decision is made by the Development Control Committee.

Coun. Howard Baker, executive member for Community and Environmental Services, stated: “This plan ensures Burnley meets new waste disposal rules while reducing as far as possible any extra burden on taxpayers.

“To be clear, these plans do not create a new landfill site in Burnley. The transfer station will be an enclosed facility, emptied daily, with filtered air extraction to prevent odours at a location 500m. away from the nearest residential home.

“There are other waste transfer sites in Lancashire which are much closer to residential properties which do not detract from quality of life in these areas. On this basis, residents should not be concerned about noise, rats or seagulls.”

Burnley Council has said it is working closely with the county council to identify solutions that minimise both the cost to local taxpayers and any impact on residents resulting from the county’s requirements. Burnley Council is responsible for waste collection; the county council is responsible for the disposal of waste in the county.