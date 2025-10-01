Burnley campaigners are calling for urgent legal reforms to help prevent another “justice system failure hidden in plain sight.”

Members of the SSB Law Victims Support Group met with Burnley, Brierfield, and Padiham MP Oliver Ryan, as well as regulators, legal experts, and business leaders at Fair Civil Justice’s Access to Justice Breakfast at the Labour Party Conference yesterday.

They spoke of the devastation faced by hundreds of households left with ruined homes, spiralling debts, and no redress due to failed government-backed cavity wall insulation schemes and the collapse of legal claims. Residents have told the Burnley Express they felt pressured by claims management companies and lead generators to sign up for supposed no-win, no-fee compensation claims with SSB Law.

However, when the law firm crumbled, victims received legal bills of up to £17,000, often under a two-week deadline. Many only discovered their debts when bailiffs arrived or CCJs were issued.

From left to right: Debra Sofia Magdalene, of the SSB Law Victims Support Group; Burnley Express reporter Laura Longworth; Seema Kennedy, Executive Director of Fair Civil Justice; Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan; and Rosie Heys, of the Legal Negligence and Mismanagement Campaign Group.

Commenting after the event, Debra Sofia Magdalene, a spokesperson for the group, said: “This isn’t just about damp walls - it’s about families facing County Court Judgements, bailiff threats, and mounting debts because the system failed them at every step.

“People were told they had nothing to lose under ‘no win, no fee’. In reality, their homes were ruined, their health declined, and they lost their trust in justice.

“If ordinary people cannot trust the legal system to protect them, then access to justice is just a slogan. We must rebuild faith in fairness.

“Our aim is to press for reforms so that no other consumers are misled by false ‘no win, no fee’ promises, trapped in litigation funding arrangements they don’t understand, or abandoned when law firms collapse.

“We welcome the chance to work with policymakers, regulators, and business leaders. Only by working together can we rebuild trust in the legal system and ensure true access to justice.”

What reforms are the SSB Law Victims Support Group calling for?

A compensation fund to repair homes damaged by failed schemes.

Ban “misleading” no-win, no-fee contracts, ensure funders share liability, and prevent victims from being pursued for costs where there was no chance of redress.

Stricter regulation of mass litigation, independent surveyors, and bans on passing client data without explicit consent.

Debra added that the group felt “encouraged” to see victims’ voices included in yesterday's discussions.

“For too long, families have been left carrying the cost of systemic failures in both government retrofit schemes and failed legal actions,” she said.

“Our priority now is to build on these conversations — ensuring victims’ lived experiences shape policy reform and lead to real consumer protection.”

Seema Kennedy, Executive Director of Fair Civil Justice, said the discussion was “a stark reminder that access to justice must mean more than words on paper.”

She added: “The stories we heard show how ordinary families were left exposed by gaps in regulation and mis-sold promises. If we want to restore confidence in our legal system, we need clear reforms: contracts that people can trust, safeguards that prevent vulnerable households from being abandoned, and a safety net when law firms fail.

“Fair Civil Justice will continue to work alongside victims, policymakers, and regulators to make sure the system serves those it was designed to protect."