A Liverpool hospital opened the first NHS children’s ketamine clinic in the country earlier this year - but could it be replicated closer to Burnley?

When urology referrals for under-16s with bladder complications and abdominal pain caused by non-prescribed ketamine use soared from one a year to one a week, medics at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital knew something needed to be done.

Ketamine is an anaesthetic used for pain management in hospitals and veterinary settings. However, it can result in dependence. Chronic use can damage the nose, kidneys, bladder, and liver, while its short-term numbing effect can alter people’s experience of reality and thereby cause fatal accidents.

Facing a rise in children in crisis, Professor Rachel Isba, a Consultant in Paediatric Public Health Medicine, recognised the need for both urology and harm reduction services to be delivered in one clinic. While the team does not offer detoxification treatment, Miss Harriet Corbett, a Consultant Paediatric Urologist, helps children manage their pain and improve their bladder control. Meanwhile, Professor Isba advises patients on reducing their ketamine use and keeping themselves safe while taking the drug. She can also refer them to community drug services to continue their recovery.

As part of the Burnley Express’ campaign to help tackle ketamine issues in the town, I met with Professor Isba and asked whether she thinks a similar clinic could be created closer to home.

“When we set things up at Alder Hey, the hope was that it could be replicated in other settings,” she said.

“We are supportive of any setting that would come to us and ask for advice. We are very much about disseminating what we've learned.”

But I’m also wondering if Alder Hey was in a unique situation that enabled this clinic to be made.

Cheshire and Merseyside had the majority of cases in the country of under-16s suffering from painful bladder damage caused by ketamine, at least at the time, according to Rachel.

“But because ketamine is such an issue across the board, I think other areas aren't that far behind us,” she added.

She herself is in a unique position as both a pediatrician and a public health doctor. The latter means she can work with the local government to help inform wider health programmes and campaigns.

Rachel hopes this will allow her to set another precedent for areas like Lancashire to copy.

Some children require medically managed withdrawal from ketamine, which we might also call detox, due to their physical dependence on it. These could include youngsters “stuck in the cycle” of using ketamine to help ease the pain caused by the drug in the first place.

However, the medic says there are no inpatient or outpatient NHS detox programs for under-18s in the UK, and she believes there are only two in the private sector.

“My understanding is you have to be 16 or 17, and they're hundreds of miles away, and it's the private sector, so obviously there's a considerable cost associated with that,” she said.

“This is a very stark inequality. So if you're 16 or 17, some places will take you, but if you're under the age of 16, there isn't anything.

“Community services are also not able to offer detox to children. In fact, there's a very limited number of places that will offer ketamine detox to adults.”

While Rachel thinks the number of under-16s requiring it is small, she is keen to deliver such a program. She received funding earlier this month to develop a treatment guideline for ketamine bladder in under-16s as an “important first step”.

It’s a “small bit of the jigsaw puzzle,” and the process is “complicated”, she says, before adding, “Nobody's done it before, so it’s going to take some time.”

Many non-detox community drug services across the UK are also “designed for adults,” she says. Such services are commissioned through the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Rachel explains. Most of the funding goes to local authorities, who then work with third-sector organisations that deliver the services in an area on a fixed-term contract. Introducing a new service can be tricky when contracts are already in place.

“With ketamine, the situation has just exploded, and it's exploded relatively out of nowhere for children, so we actually [as a country] aren't equipped to support them,” Rachel said.

Government stats reflect that. The number of children and young people in treatment for ketamine issues rose from 512 in 2021 to 2022 to 1,201 in 2024.

However, Rachel doesn’t think that national data and hospital referrals paint the whole picture. Some children might be “invisible” to the NHS simply because they are not presenting to urology departments.

“Those are the ones that make it as far as getting help from the existing services. So we actually don't really know the size of the problem in lots of ways.”

She believes it’s vital that the NHS works with community drug services, so that children can benefit from both medical and rehabilitation expertise in their journey from detox to lifelong recovery. She’s keen to design a recovery pathway that is informed by what children say they need and involves parents and carers, as well as community, psychological, educational, and social services.

“A lot of these children have adverse childhood experiences. They might be care-experienced or on the edge of care. They might have diagnosed or undiagnosed neurodiversity. There's a lot going on with them, so I do think that they need a holistic, coordinated approach to get them to a point where they feel able to engage with something more intensive than what they might be getting at the moment, but that needs somebody nationally, or at least regionally, to say, ‘We will commit to working with you.’

“There's only so much that we can do in the margins. It needs to be commissioned, and that costs money.”