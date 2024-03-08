Burnley Borough Council investigating Briercliffe Parish Council members following complaints

Burnley Borough Council has revealed it is investigating two complaints regarding councillors on Briercliffe Parish Council after it received complaints.
By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Mar 2024, 12:11 GMT
The borough council would not reveal which parish councillors were being investigated at this stage or what the nature of the complaints was.

A member of the public had recently contacted the Burnley Express to say that several councillors had resigned from the parish council over a short period of time, due to issues with councillors that refuse to work with others.

The resident went on to allege that councillors had been “trying to edit minutes and control what the parish is allowed to hear and see.”

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A Burnley Borough Council spokesperson said: “The borough council has received two complaints involving councillors from Briercliffe Parish Council which are currently under investigation through its code of conduct procedure.”

A parish council is a civil local authority found in England, which is the lowest tier of local government.

