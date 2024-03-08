Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national award recognises the council’s dedication towards tackling climate change, reducing its organisational carbon emissions, and its commitment to working towards a low-carbon future.

In 2019 the council declared a climate emergency and committed to reducing its carbon footprint, aiming to become a Net Zero authority by 2050.

Coun. Scott Cunliffe, the council’s executive member for sustainability and growth, said: “This is the result of a lot of hard work by council officers to achieve this marvellous result.

“Burnley is leading the way when it comes to other councils across Britain in terms of Carbon Literacy and giving staff the knowledge and skills to tackle climate change and take climate action to reduce our negative impact on the environment.

“It’s one of many steps the council has taken since 2019 to reduce its carbon footprint and climate action is a key part of all our work.”

Since declaring a Climate Emergency in 2019 the council has taken some significant green gains in tackling climate change including:

Establishing the council’s carbon budget and identifying key areas where emissions can be reduced

Measuring and monitoring emissions from our key facilities to look at where we can reduce energy use, decarbonise our buildings and make them more energy efficient

Looking into the best method to measure emissions data within our supply chain and service procurement, so we can take a complete approach to reducing emissions

Started to switch our vehicle fleet from diesel to electric

Rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging points, including 21 fast charge stations in eight public car parks across the borough

Encouraging recycling in council buildings

Installed energy-saving lighting and other measures in council buildings

Successfully won funding from Trees for Cities to enable 7,500 trees to be planted in the last six months alone

Encouraging nature recovery by taking a new approach to grass management to create wildlife havens and encourage greater biodiversity.

The council’s chief executive Lukman Patel said: “Only a handful of councils across the country have achieved this award and most of them are big city or county councils with far more resources.

“It shows the commitment of the council and our staff to making positive changes that will make our borough cleaner and greener for generations to come. We all have a part to play in tackling climate change.”

Burnley Council began Carbon Literacy training in September 2021. The training was originally delivered through an external trainer, but is now being led by the council’s climate change officer to deliver training internally, with the assistance of other officers.