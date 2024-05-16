Burnley appoints first ever Bangladesh-born Mayor Shah Hussein
Coun. Hussain was born in Jalia, a small village in Bangladesh, and moved to Burnley with his family in 1978.
He attended Stoneyholme Primary and Gawthorpe High schools before going to Burnley College. He moved on to Higher Education and gained his Post Graduate Diploma from Huddersfield University.
The Mayor has given more than 20 years’ services to the Careers Service and Lancashire County Council and has always been a stalwart advocate for the benefits of a good education, employment and community welfare.
Currently he works within a NHS community mental health team.
His wife Shewly Akhtar, daughter Tahmina Hussain and sister Runa Khanom will serve as his Mayoresses, with Mr Mohammed Shah Kamran Hussain acting as Consort.
Coun. Hussain was elected as a councillor for the Stoneyholme and Daneshouse ward in 2007. He takes over the role of Mayor from Coun. Arif Khan.
In a mayor-making ceremony at Burnley Town Hall, he revealed he is particularly proud to be the first Mayor of Burnley of Bangladeshi heritage.
“I’m profoundly grateful and excited and eager to serve the people of our borough as Mayor over the coming year,” he said.
“It’s a great honour and privilege and a very proud moment for myself and my family. I’m looking forward to meeting people of all backgrounds across the borough over the next 12 months and getting a real insight into what’s happening in our communities.”
The Mayor’s Fund will raise money to support local charities, which have not been confirmed yet, throughout the year.
