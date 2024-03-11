Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Burnley Express revealed last week that the more senior borough council had received complaints involving councillors from the parish council and was currently investigating through its code of conduct procedure.

Mr Roger Frost MBE, the chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council, has now issued a statement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Five councillors resigned from the parish council on September 17th. A by-election was held on November 30th which elected five new councillors to the parish council by public vote.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Burnley Borough Council has received complaints which it is investigating as its normal duty. The complaints are not about matters mentioned in the article. We are confident that the current council and councillors have behaved properly and within the Code of Conduct.

“The council is committed to ensuring that the minutes of its meetings are a true and accurate record of the proceedings. We are happy to discuss these and other matters with any concerned resident either at the council’s public meetings or directly.

“This statement has been agreed unanimously by all members of the parish council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briercliffe Parish Council comprises of nine elected councillors who are unpaid volunteers. The council also employs a part-time clerk and a Responsible Finance Officer.