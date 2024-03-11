Briercliffe Parish Council releases statement following newds of Code of Conduct investigation by Burnley Borough Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Burnley Express revealed last week that the more senior borough council had received complaints involving councillors from the parish council and was currently investigating through its code of conduct procedure.
Mr Roger Frost MBE, the chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council, has now issued a statement:
“Five councillors resigned from the parish council on September 17th. A by-election was held on November 30th which elected five new councillors to the parish council by public vote.
“Burnley Borough Council has received complaints which it is investigating as its normal duty. The complaints are not about matters mentioned in the article. We are confident that the current council and councillors have behaved properly and within the Code of Conduct.
“The council is committed to ensuring that the minutes of its meetings are a true and accurate record of the proceedings. We are happy to discuss these and other matters with any concerned resident either at the council’s public meetings or directly.
“This statement has been agreed unanimously by all members of the parish council.”
Briercliffe Parish Council comprises of nine elected councillors who are unpaid volunteers. The council also employs a part-time clerk and a Responsible Finance Officer.
It manages and funds a range of activities including maintenance of council-owned common land; management of the allotments and the inspection and maintenance of trees. It also reviews and comments on all planning applications; coordinate with Burnley Borough Council on issues that affect the parish and helps deal with local issues raised by parishioners.