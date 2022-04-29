During a visit to Burnley College yesterday, where he was shown around the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence, the PM was asked: “Many districts in Lancashire were under additional Covid restrictions back in 2020 for longer than almost any other part of the country.

"Do you have a message for people here who followed those rules to the letter and the spirit – and often suffered hardship and heartache as a result – only to find that the same standards weren’t always upheld in Downing Street?”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Burnley College

He replied: “I want to repeat what I said at the beginning, I want to thank the people of Lancashire for the way they handled the pandemic. I watched it, day in, day out – we were monitoring everything and I think they did an amazing job.”

Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both received fines earlier this month as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister had this to say about Burnley College at the end of his tour: “Burnley College is a truly amazing place with an incredibly positive atmosphere and the college is working with some fantastic businesses, the cutting edge of industry.