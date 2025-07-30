Blackburn with Darwen leader gives prediction on joining Burnley in devolution deal

Any new East Lancashire all-purpose authority created by a county devolution deal will include Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s political boss has predicted.

Coun. Phil Riley said the main point of debate that remained about the new structure was weather any new East Lancashire authority would also include Ribbley Valley.

He was giving an update to Blackburn with Darwen Council’s full meeting on the progress of the county devolution deal currently expected to include a powerful elected Lancashire Mayor and the local government reorganisation linked to it.

Burnley Town Hall

Coun. Riley said he was unsure if there would be Blackburn with Darwen Council elections next year but that he expected to see the authority survive in some form until April 1, 2028.

Already Burnley Council has voted to oppose to being part of any post-devolution East Lancashire authority including Blackburn with Darwen while its Ribble Valley counterpart has called for a referendum on any plans for its abolition under reorganisation.

Coun. Riley said: “I think we are pretty clear that in the context for devolution there will not be an election for a Mayor in 2026, mainly because the new rulers at Lancashire County Council have found it very difficult to work out whether they thought this was a good idea or not.

“We have to submit our different thoughts on local government reorganisation in Lancashire by the end of November when we’re hoping for some pretty rapid response from the government which will decide which one of what are going to be a number of options will be.

“I’ve just seen a long letter from the minister which starts to lay out the process. It’s not different from what we thought which is that there will be an election in 2027 for the new authority whatever that may be.

“Certainly everyone in this room will serve through to 2028 as Blackburn with Darwen and in the meantime there will be a group working to build up the new authority which I am absolutely convinced will be an East Lancashire authority with or without Ribble Valley.

“I think that is the only debate. Our friends in Burnley have got a slightly different view but I think it’s not going to happen in practical terms so I think there will be an East Lancashire authority and it will be a challenge.”

“This authority and us lot will continue to through till the middle of 2028. The elephant in the room is will we have elections next year and I have to say it’s pretty hard to work out.”