Police issue update on M65 closure

Police officers remain at the scene of the M65 motorway this morning after receiving reports of concern for safety of a person on a bridge.

The westbound carriageway between junctions eight and nine of the Hapton/Padiham turnoff remains closed while officers deal with the incident.

Police officers were called out at 9-30am and the road closure was put in place immediately.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

