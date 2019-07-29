Police issue update on M65 closure

Police have issued an update on the M65 closure this morning
Police officers remain at the scene of the M65 motorway this morning after receiving reports of concern for safety of a person on a bridge.

The westbound carriageway between junctions eight and nine of the Hapton/Padiham turnoff remains closed while officers deal with the incident.

Police officers were called out at 9-30am and the road closure was put in place immediately.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

https://www.burnleyexpress.net/news/m65-at-padiham-closed-after-police-called-out-to-deal-with-incident-1-9903456