News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
2 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
4 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Police identify body found in Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley

The body of a man found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley has been identified.

By John Deehan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

Anthony Sunter, 47, of Burnley, was found in the canal at Wiseman Street two weeks ago.

Read More
Man’s body recovered from Burnley canal after emergency services scrambled to sc...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information about his movements between when he was last seen and when his body was discovered on April 13.

Anthony SunterAnthony Sunter
Anthony Sunter
Most Popular

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Burnley town centre on Sunday, April 7, over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Antony was wearing a dark waist length zipped jacket, blue jeans and white trainers. Officers believe he had with him a grey ‘pro flex’ mountain bike with yellow shock absorbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony’s death is being treated as unexplained at this time, although there are currently no suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0360 of April 13.

The bike Anthony is believed to have been ridingThe bike Anthony is believed to have been riding
The bike Anthony is believed to have been riding
Related topics:BurnleyPoliceLeeds