Anthony Sunter, 47, of Burnley, was found in the canal at Wiseman Street two weeks ago.

Police are appealing for information about his movements between when he was last seen and when his body was discovered on April 13.

Anthony Sunter

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Burnley town centre on Sunday, April 7, over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Antony was wearing a dark waist length zipped jacket, blue jeans and white trainers. Officers believe he had with him a grey ‘pro flex’ mountain bike with yellow shock absorbers.

Anthony’s death is being treated as unexplained at this time, although there are currently no suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0360 of April 13.