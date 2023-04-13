News you can trust since 1877
Man’s body recovered from Burnley canal after emergency services scrambled to scene

The body of a man has sadly been recovered from a canal in Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

Police were called to Wiseman Street at around 10am on Thursday (April 13) to a report a body had been found.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was sadly recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased,” a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said.

Police were called to Wiseman Street to a report that a body had been found (Credit: Google)
Police were called to Wiseman Street to a report that a body had been found (Credit: Google)
Two fire engines were called to help with the recovery operation, as well as approximately four police cars.

One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.26am for the rescue of a male casualty.

“It is in the hands of the police now. We left the incident at 12.15pm and police are in charge of the incident now.”

A police car and CSI van remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon, according to eyewitness reports.

