Police find body of man at Burnley property

Police have found the body of a man at a property in Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 13:10 BST
Officers were called at 4-04pm yesterday to a premises in Arch Street following a report of a sudden death. While the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be that of George Barnes, 59, who had been reported as missing.

A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad and distressing time. The death is not being treated as suspicion and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal during the search for George.”

