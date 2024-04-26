Police find body of man at Burnley property
Police have found the body of a man at a property in Burnley.
Officers were called at 4-04pm yesterday to a premises in Arch Street following a report of a sudden death. While the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be that of George Barnes, 59, who had been reported as missing.
A police spokesman said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad and distressing time. The death is not being treated as suspicion and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal during the search for George.”
