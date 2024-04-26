Police appeal for information as to whereabouts of two Burnley men linked to supply of Class A and B drugs
Police have released an image of two men they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs.
Stinton Glover is 31, 5ft7in., slim, with a distinctive tattoo on his neck. Eric Taylor is 27, 5ft8in., slim. Both are from Burnley.
Police have appealed to anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch.
Please contact police on 101 quoting log 247 of April 19 or alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.