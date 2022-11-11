The collision, which left the victim needing surgery happened on Royle Road near to Burnley College at 1pm on Tuesday, October 8th.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward and in particular a woman, wearing a white or cream coloured top, who they believe could be a key witness.

Police are hoping to find witnesses to a road accident inRoyle Road, Burnley, last month which left a Burnley College student seriously injured.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.