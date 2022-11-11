Police appeal for witnesses to road accident which left Burnley College student seriously injured
A search has been launched to find witnesses to a road accident in Burnley last month which left a Burnley College student seriously injured.
By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The collision, which left the victim needing surgery happened on Royle Road near to Burnley College at 1pm on Tuesday, October 8th.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward and in particular a woman, wearing a white or cream coloured top, who they believe could be a key witness.
They have also appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
If you can help please contact [email protected] or ring 101 quoting log 0556 of October 8, 2022.