32 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days

So if you’re look for fun events to put in the diary, check out this list of things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley:

Friday

6-15pm Paul Zerdin performing at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Road, Burnley.

6-30pm – 7-30pm Friday Faith and Fun in The Refectory, St Anne's Church, Wheatley Lane Road, Fence. Inclusive worship for youngsters aged five to 15 years and their parents. Pizza, hot dogs and pop will be served following activities.

6-30pm – 10pm Live poetry and book reading accompanied by award-winning local pie supper at Cliviger Village Hall, 380 Burnley Road, Burnley

7pm Bingo and quiz night at Rosegrove Railway Club, Back Rosegrove Lane, Rosegrove, Burnley.

7pm Black Out Night Remembrance Day at Craven Heifer, 376 Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

7pm – 10pm The Milk Men at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Road.

7-30pm Teas to Please Tea Tasting Evening at Little Savoy, Robert Street, Colne.

8pm Lost in Music at The Muni, Albert Road, Colne.

9-30pm Raspberry Glam at Ighten leigh Social Club, Padiham Road, Burnley.

Saturday

9-30am – 4pm Trust The Trail at Wycoller Country Park, Colne.

10am The Old Green Time Machine at Whalley Library, 1 Abbots Croft.

2-30pm – 6-30pm Grease Bottomless Brunch Burnley at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Road, Burnley.

7pm – 10pm Burnley Light Opera Society (BLOS) presents Calendar Girls The Musical at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

7-30pm Charity ska night at Pendle Forest Sports Club, Old Laund Booth Playing Fields, Barrowford Road, Fence.

9pm Saxum at Lane Ends Hotel, Kiddrow Lane, Burnley.

9pm Millennium classics with Paul Taylor at Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Road.

Sunday

10am Rossendale Ramblers at Bank Hall Car Park, A6114, Burnley.

10am – 3pm Continental Breads Course at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market Street, Colne.

3pm The 60’s Band live Brierfield Working Men's Club, 17-19 Walter Street.

3pm Free N Soul Motown at Burnley Miners Social Club, Plumbe Street.

7pm Murder Mystery Three-Course Dining Experience at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Road, Burnley.

7pm – 10pm Sam Lewis performingat Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Road.

Monday

7pm – 10pm Psychic Nights One To One Readings at Pendle Inn, Barley Lane, Burnley.

Tuesday

6pm Adult Sharing Connect at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Road, Burnley. Tuesday evening workshops including Little Imaginations, Mini Theatre Makers and Theatre Explorers will share their end of season performances.

7pm – 10pm Burnley Light Opera Society (BLOS) presents Calendar Girls The Musical at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

Wednesday

1pm – 3pm Wellness & Recovery Workshops - Burnley - six weeks at The Chai Centre, Hurtley Street, Burnley.

2pm – 4-30pm Tea dance at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Lowergate, Clitheroe.

6-30pm Make Your Own Christmas Wreath at Stirk House Hotel, Gisburn, Clitheroe.

7pm Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration at Everyman Clitheroe, Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe.

7pm – 10pm Burnley Light Opera Society (BLOS) presents Calendar Girls The Musical at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

Thursday

9am – 11-30am Ribble Valley Unique Ladies at Tastebuds (Whalley) Ltd, 1 George Street, Whalley.

