Police appeal following road traffic collision in Salterforth

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a woman and two children were injured in a collision in Salterforth.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Officers were called at 6-20pm on Friday to a report that a Vauxhall Zafira had collided with a tree on Kelbrook Road, Salterforth.

The driver, a 35-year-old-woman and two passengers, boys aged four and three, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Kelbrook Road or the surrounding areas between 6-15pm and 6-30pm on April 12th, to get in contact.

If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1301 of 12th April 2024 or email [email protected]

