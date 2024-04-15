Police appeal following road traffic collision in Salterforth
Officers were called at 6-20pm on Friday to a report that a Vauxhall Zafira had collided with a tree on Kelbrook Road, Salterforth.
The driver, a 35-year-old-woman and two passengers, boys aged four and three, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Kelbrook Road or the surrounding areas between 6-15pm and 6-30pm on April 12th, to get in contact.
If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1301 of 12th April 2024 or email [email protected]