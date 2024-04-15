Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called at 6-20pm on Friday to a report that a Vauxhall Zafira had collided with a tree on Kelbrook Road, Salterforth.

The driver, a 35-year-old-woman and two passengers, boys aged four and three, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a woman and two children were injured in a collision in Barnoldswick

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Kelbrook Road or the surrounding areas between 6-15pm and 6-30pm on April 12th, to get in contact.