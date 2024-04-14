Police arrest 'violent' man in Moorgate Road, Barnoldswick
Police officers were mobilised to an incident in Barnoldswick in relation to a violent man.
The incident happened during the day on Saturday in Moorgate Road, and resulted in the arrest of a man who is now in custody.
A police spokesman said: “We understand that this is a very concerning incident for the residents, however to reassure the public the male offender has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
“We would urge anyone with any information in regards to this incident to contact the Police on 101 and quote log LC-20240413-0734. We have increased Patrols in the area and they will be available to speak with residents regards any concerns.”