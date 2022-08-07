Police were called to Greenhead Lane, Reedley, just before 2-45pm following reports of a crash between a grey Vauxhall Mokka, a white BMW 135i and a cyclist.

The Vauxhall driver – an 83-year-old man from Burnley – suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 30-year-old cyclist was also injured. He suffered leg and chest injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man suffered serious injuries

The BMW occupants fled the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Police would now like to hear from anybody who saw the collision, has information about it, or who saw two men crossing the M65 motorway at the Greenhead Lane bridge around five minutes after it happened.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, from Lancashire’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the people injured and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family of the elderly man in the Mokka.

“An investigation is now underway to establish what happened and we are asking for any information about what occurred.

“In particular we would like to speak to anybody who saw two men crossing the M65 motorway at Greenhead Lane around five minutes after the collision. Did you see them? Does your vehicle have a dashcam?

“Similarly if you witnessed the collision or have any other information about what happened, or who was in the BMW, please contact us as soon as possible.”