Two fire engines from Burnley and Blackburn were called to the accident in Greenhead Lane at 3-15pm on Saturday which involved two vehicles and a bike.

Firefighters used the hearth kit to make the vehicles and surrounding areas safe. Three casualties were later conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.

