An investigation between Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive has been launched after man died in an industrial accident at a Burnley company this morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 9-46am today to BCW Engineering Ltd, Innovation Drive, to a report of an industrial accident.