Police and Health and Safety Executive launch probe after man dies in industrial accident at BCW Engineering Ltd in Burnley
An investigation between Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive has been launched after man died in an industrial accident at a Burnley company this morning.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 9-46am today to BCW Engineering Ltd, Innovation Drive, to a report of an industrial accident.
“The emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was found to have suffered head injuries. Very sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
