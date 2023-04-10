Players with the Fulledge Colts under nine girls and under eight Clarets took part in a sponsored walk up Pendle Hill to raise the terrific sum of £741 for Malawi Health Care Support UK which is buying urgent supplies for hospitals to treat the victims of Cyclone Freddy that has devastated the country.

The teams were inspired to do the walk as players Tiamika and Tyrone Namba have relatives in the country whose lives have been affected by the disaster. Their mum, Emma Namba said: “Luckily none of our friends and relatives have lost their lives but their homes and possessions have been destroyed. The children understand what has happened and wanted to do something to help.”

Some of the players from Fulledge Colts under nine girls and under eights Clarets teams at Barley picnic site before setting off on their trek up Pendle Hill

Emma has also been collecting donations of cash and toiletries and essential items to send out to Malawi. These include toothbrushes, soap, deodorant and shower gel.

A collection held at St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School, where eight-year-olds Tiya and Tyrone are pupils, yielded 400 items and Emma has been going on weekly shopping trips to buy supplies with cash donated. Emma’s News in Padiham Road also acted as a collection point.

The toiletries have gone to Malawi Association UK who are collecting donations to ship to Malawi.

Emma said: “Some of the worst affected by this disaster are those who had nothing to start with. They lived in mud hut houses and the floods brought by the cyclone have washed away everything they had.”

Tiamika and Tyrone Namba with some of the items donated from their school, St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary

Donations towards medical supplies can be made by clicking HERE.

Tiamika Namba, Harriet Broomfield and Charney Duckworth display the Malawi flag after clmbing Pendle Hill in a sponsored walk to raise cash for victims of the cyclone