Conor Walsh, a 23-year-old former St Augustine's RC High School pupil entered the Lancashire Innovation Challenge with a novel invention that supports electricians and streamlines part of their working day, while reducing waste, something he is especially passionate about.

The Lancashire Innovation Challenge was developed by Innovate Lancashire, part of the Business Growth Team at Lancashire County Council with support from Shout Network and Create Education Project.

Held at Shout Network's offices at the Docks in Preston, the final saw six finalists present their ideas to a fiery panel of judges to compete for investment and mentoring support. The event was hosted by Aaron Willis, from Chorley, who featured in the 2022 season of The Apprentice.

Conor trained as a qualified electrician, and it was from his day-to-day work he identified the problem. Conor said “I just have the sort of mind that tackles problems, and I saw something that was taking too much time, and wasting too much plastic. So I came up with a solution, and had a prototype made.”

“I was really happy to get a share of the prize money, which will help me to develop out the idea now. I was the youngest of the Finalists, and it was really special to be recognised by the judges.”