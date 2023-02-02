Worsthorne and Hurstwood Parish Council first in Burnley to launch a Neighbourhood Plan
Worsthorne with Hurstwood Parish Council are excited to announce the launch of a brand new Neighbourhood Plan scheme, designed to empower residents to get involved and shape the local community's future.
The new innovative Neighbourhood Plan was made possible through access to a £22.8m. grant from the government. It allows residents to provide input on the development of homes, shops and green spaces - as well as collaborate with decision-makers to protect heritage and landscapes, improve public transport, and combat crime.
The plan will be developed as a new method for communities to impact the future of the places they live and work, and has been brought to life through a new website and brand, developed to increase engagement from local residents.
To begin the Neighbourhood Plan, the Worsthorne and Hurstwood steering group has identified eleven key areas to be addressed by the community, intended to positively impact the local area’s future over the next decade and beyond. However, the council is keen to stress that they cannot do it alone.
Local residents are urged to share their suggestions, opinions and visions for the future of Worsthorne and Hurstwood by attending one of the three drop-in sessions over February.
Wednesday, February 8th, 5pm - 7pm
At Pike Hill Library, Langwyth Road, Burnley,
Thursday, February 9th, 6pm - 8pm
At Hurstwood Church, Hurstwood Lane, Worsthorne,
Saturday, February 11th, 10am - noon
At The Reading Rooms, Church Square, Worsthorne.
Once residents have agreed upon a cohesive and complete Neighbourhood Plan, it will sit alongside the Local Plan prepared by Burnley Borough Council, where it will come into force as part of the area's statutory development plan.