The new innovative Neighbourhood Plan was made possible through access to a £22.8m. grant from the government. It allows residents to provide input on the development of homes, shops and green spaces - as well as collaborate with decision-makers to protect heritage and landscapes, improve public transport, and combat crime.

The plan will be developed as a new method for communities to impact the future of the places they live and work, and has been brought to life through a new website and brand, developed to increase engagement from local residents.

To begin the Neighbourhood Plan, the Worsthorne and Hurstwood steering group has identified eleven key areas to be addressed by the community, intended to positively impact the local area’s future over the next decade and beyond. However, the council is keen to stress that they cannot do it alone.

Worsthorne and Hurstwood Parish Council are the first council in Burnley to have launched a Neighbourhood Plan

Local residents are urged to share their suggestions, opinions and visions for the future of Worsthorne and Hurstwood by attending one of the three drop-in sessions over February.

Wednesday, February 8th, 5pm - 7pm

At Pike Hill Library, Langwyth Road, Burnley,

Thursday, February 9th, 6pm - 8pm

At Hurstwood Church, Hurstwood Lane, Worsthorne,

Saturday, February 11th, 10am - noon

At The Reading Rooms, Church Square, Worsthorne.