Workmen are taking down trees on the Centenary Way roundabout, which will eventually be replaced by pedestrian crossings and traffic lights as part of the £6.1m. Town 2 Turf project that will see major improvements to the well-used route to make it safer and more pleasant for pedestrians.

Burnley Coucil confirmed that the roundabout will remain in operation until it is replaced with a traffic light junction later next year so any lane closures will only be in place until the trees are removed.

A Burnley Council spokesperson said: “The work is in preparation for the Town 2 Turf regeneration project that will begin in January. The trees are being removed from the roundabout before nesting season. The roundabout will remain in operation until it is replaced by a traffic light junction, scheduled for autumn 2023, and a number of trees will be planted as part of the landscaping work around the junction.

“The scheme will improve pedestrian safety and regenerate the Yorkshire Street area.

“The robot mower that ‘lives’ on the roundabout will be transferred to new duties at another site in the town centre.”

The scheme will be funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding, undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s Executive member for economy and growth, said: “This is a popular route, especially on match days, but it is in need of investment.

“This scheme will brighten up the area and make it easier and safer for pedestrians to get from the town centre to Turf Moor, as well as improving parts of the surrounding area.

“It forms part of wider plans to create a ‘regeneration corridor’ from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.”

The scheme will include the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

