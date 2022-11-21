This week’s Retro picture gallery looks back at Yorkshire Street/Gunsmith Lane.

Historian Roger Frost has delved into Burnley Civic Trust archives to present these wonderful old images of the area.

Roger said: “This part of town has been recently been in the news about work, under a Levelling Up scheme, which it is intended to improve the area.

"The scheme has received almost universal support from the council and local organisations, but the way it is to be funded is not sustainable. Buildings will be renovated, the Culvert restored and some traffic improvements undertaken.

“I have my reservations. These schemes, though in a sense welcome, should not be necessary. The money is coming from the Government but the work may not employ local people and there will be no funding to sustain the area once the work is completed.

“In addition, I am not in favour of removing the roundabout which now stands on the site of the old Yorkshire Hotel. The key is, how long will such improvements last? Levelling Up is merely another ill thought out policy, doomed to failure. What areas like Burnley need are sustainable private sectors and properly financed hospitals and schools.”

1. Culvert Work taking place on the Culvert in the 1920s. The old structure was taken down and replaced by the current one in 1926 Photo: S Photo Sales

2. New culvert The Culvert as it is now. Double-decker buses were now able to use this route into Brunshaw, Burnley Wood, Cliviger, Todmorden and Rochdale Photo: S Photo Sales

3. Gunsmith Lane Gunsmith Lane as it was when the tram lines were taken up after 1935. The large building, extreme left, is part of the Yorkshire Hotel with the site of Grimshaw’s Brewery just behind it. On the right, among other buildings, Rishton Mill and the Culvert Garage can be seen Photo: S Photo Sales

4. Yorkshire Street An image of the full length of Yorkshire Street. “Culvert Buildings”, the Brickmakers Arms and Burnley’s Water Dept., are on the left, with St Mary’s and the Convent on the right. Turf Moor is in the distance Photo: S Photo Sales