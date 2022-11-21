Retro picture gallery: a look back at Burnley's historic Yorkshire Street and Gunsmith Lane
This week’s Retro picture gallery looks back at Yorkshire Street/Gunsmith Lane.
Historian Roger Frost has delved into Burnley Civic Trust archives to present these wonderful old images of the area.
Roger said: “This part of town has been recently been in the news about work, under a Levelling Up scheme, which it is intended to improve the area.
"The scheme has received almost universal support from the council and local organisations, but the way it is to be funded is not sustainable. Buildings will be renovated, the Culvert restored and some traffic improvements undertaken.
“I have my reservations. These schemes, though in a sense welcome, should not be necessary. The money is coming from the Government but the work may not employ local people and there will be no funding to sustain the area once the work is completed.
“In addition, I am not in favour of removing the roundabout which now stands on the site of the old Yorkshire Hotel. The key is, how long will such improvements last? Levelling Up is merely another ill thought out policy, doomed to failure. What areas like Burnley need are sustainable private sectors and properly financed hospitals and schools.”