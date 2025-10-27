A Whalley-born woman who helped coordinate aircraft during the D-Day landings has been awarded France’s highest honour – just weeks before her 105th birthday.

Evelyn Armstrong (née Martin), who was born in Whalley in 1920, has been presented with the Légion d'Honneur by the French government in recognition of her wartime service with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force.

The medal, which is France’s highest award for military and civil merit, was sent to Evelyn by the French Ambassador to the UK, Mme Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne, in thanks for her “vital role” in the liberation of France during the Second World War.

Evelyn Armstrong with Légion d'honneur medal

From Whalley signalman’s daughter to wartime plotter

The daughter of the signalman at Whalley Railway Station, Evelyn grew up in the village before beginning work as a telephonist at the Blackburn exchange, where she worked alongside renowned singer Kathleen Ferrier.

When war broke out, her role was considered a “reserved occupation” and she had to fight hard to be released so she could join the WAAF. She succeeded in early 1941 and went on to serve at Barton Hall, Bawtry Hall and RAF Tangmere. She was even interviewed for a role at Bletchley Park, the famous codebreaking centre, but chose instead to continue working on flying operations with the RAF.

Key role in D-Day deception

Evelyn helped coordinate aircraft during the D-Day landings.

While serving as a plotter at RAF Tangmere, Evelyn played a crucial role during Operation Overlord; the D-Day landings in June 1944.

She was responsible for tracking aircraft from 617 Squadron as they repeatedly crossed the English Channel dropping “Window” – strips of aluminium foil released in formation to confuse German radar. The tactic created the illusion of a huge naval fleet heading for Calais, helping divert German forces away from Normandy.

The deception operation is credited with playing a major role in the success of D-Day and the liberation of France.

‘A great honour’

Now living in the Scottish Borders near Duns, Evelyn said she never expected to receive recognition for her wartime work.

“I am absolutely delighted,” she said. “It is a great honour and a great surprise after so many years.” After the war she met her husband Malcolm, originally from Blackpool, who later became editor of the Sunday Sun newspaper in Newcastle. She has lived in the Borders for around 40 years but still has strong ties to Lancashire.