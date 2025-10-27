She might just be one of the most recognised faces in Clitheroe.

As the regular ‘lollipop lady’ at St James Primary School in Greenacre Street, Amanda Townsend has earned her own little army of fans since she took on the role five years ago.

Out in all weathers, the grandmother of three, has 102 pairs of leggings and 35 pairs of ‘crocs’ that she alternates through the seasons. And her ever ready smile was even bigger when she recently won two pairs of winter boots, in a competition run by Lanxs Shoes n Whalley, along with a weekend break in a glamping pod at Catgill Farm in Skipton.

Lollipop Lady Amanda Townsend helps pupils from St James's School in Clitheroe to cross the road. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Amanda (56) who has three daughters, said: “ The boots are one of the best things I could have won with me standing in the rain most of my shifts. And, of course, the weekend away will be a great treat too.”

Health issues forced Amanda to give up her job in retail but she found the crossing patrol job suits her down to the ground. Responsible for seeing up to 150 pupils safely across the road every day, Amanda is a popular figure at the school and she loves chatting with the youngsters and their families.